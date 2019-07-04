OCEAN CITY — For the third year, the Ninth Street Bridge was illuminated in purple to raise awareness for Alzheimer's research, in support of those fighting the disease and their caregivers, and in memory of those who lost their battle.
June was Brain Health Month and June 21 was the Alzheimer Association's Longest Day Event to raise awareness and support for research.
In the U.S., 5.8 million people are fighting Alzheimer's, with a new diagnosis every 65 seconds. Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer's have increased 145 percent. With the aging baby boomer generation, the projected number of cases is nearly 14 million if a cure is not found.
See alz.org to learn more and join the fight.