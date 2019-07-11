OCEAN CITY — An unusually busy Fourth of July weekend led to major trash and recycling pickup delays this week, Mayor Jay Gillian said Thursday.
In a statement to residents, Gillian said that with so many people in town for the holiday, the city's waste management contractor, Gold Medal Environmental, could not respond to a dramatic increase in the amount of trash and recycling on the island.
The company is doubling the size of its fleet over the next three days to remedy the situation, Gillian said.
"The administration is doing everything in its power to compel the company to meet its contractual obligations," Gillian said. "I can assure you that we will review this performance as we work to make sure this type of situation does not occur again."
City spokesman Doug Bergen said the city maintains a twice-a-week pickup schedule from June 10 to Sept. 7.
He would not say how many more people were in Ocean City this July 4 than in years past or how many homes were affected by the delays. The family resort is traditionally packed on the summer holiday.