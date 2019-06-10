You are the owner of this article.
Campus Crusade for Christ International president to speak at Tabernacle

Ocean City, NJ (June 12, 2019) –

This Sunday, June 12, the Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Steve Douglass, president of Campus Crusade for Christ International. Steve will be speaking on how God is working globally to reach the world with the message of Jesus Christ.

Douglass entered the ministry after graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School. In July 2001, Douglass became the second president of Campus Crusade for Christ International following the retirement of founder Bill Bright.

Campus Crusade’s historic focus has been evangelism at colleges (now present at over 7,000 campuses), although their ministry also includes Family Life Marriage Conferences, Global Aid Network and Global Church Movements, Athletes in Action, beach evangelism (such as is hosted each summer by Ocean City Baptist Church), Inner City Ministry, and the Jesus Film (movie of Luke translated into 1,700 languages).

Douglass is the author or co-author of several books, including Managing Yourself, How to Achieve Your Potential and Enjoy Life, How to Get Better Grades and Have More Fun, and Enjoying Your Walk with God. His radio program, Making Your Life Count, airs daily on 1,500 stations around the world.

Join us at the Ocean City Tabernacle to hear more distinguished speakers like Steve every Sunday at 8:30am and 10:30am through September 8. For a complete list of events and speakers, visit www.OCtabernacle.org.

