OCEAN CITY — It’s been a rough first quarter of the year for. ... well for the world so far, there’s no denying that. Staying safe and healthy means staying in and social distancing. It’s also meant that many of the great local businesses in and around Ocean City that have long supported the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation have had to close or scale back business. Since we’re all in this together, the foundation wants to give back to the community that has supported its events for the last 16 years. Doing so will give back to those who have given for so long, all while sourcing a quality design for its annual Surf Fest T-shirt.
The 17th annual Chip Miller Surf Fest is slated for July 24 at the Seventh Street Surfing Beach and has grown to be one of the largest surf events on the East Coast, attracting some of the biggest names in surfing. One of the most popular “take home” items is the event shirt and for 2020, everyone is eligible to design it!
Via a first-time ever FREE contest, artists of all skill sets are asked to submit their original artwork for consideration and placement on the shirt. There are four different categories of participants, 5-9-year olds, 10-13-year olds, 14-17-year olds and 18+. As submissions come in, an esteemed panel of judges will review works and decide on a top three from each age bracket as well as the grand prize winner. Judges include local talents Todd DiCiurcio, Aaron Bogushefsky, Kristina Young and Jon Baker.
Not only are there prizes for the participants, there’s a reward for local businesses.
“The O.C. businesses and restaurants as well as the whole community have been so supportive and generous by donating food and product to our annual Surf Fest and after-party at the O.C. Waterpark.” Said foundation President Lance Miller. “To show the foundation’s support, we decided to purchase gift cards and have this contest as a thank you for their many years of support.”
Restaurants supply food during the annual Taste of OC and Slide for Amyloid, surf shops are on board with the surfing event and the O.C. Skate Park is always happy to do their part for Skate Fest. Because of all the businesses and community members of the city do for the foundation, every entry received will see the foundation donate $5 back into a place and to people that have been so generous to the foundation since its inception.
Regardless of entry totals, no less than $5,000 in donations will be made, but together we hope to exponentially donate more.
Grand Prize Package
• $100 gift certificate to Heritage Surf & Sport, good in Ocean City, Margate or Sea Isle
• $100 gift certificate to 7th Street Surf Shop
• $100 gift certificate to Surfers Supplies
• Free paint session at Peace of Wood
• Winning design printed on Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation 2020 Surf Fest T-shirts (limited run)
• Family four-pack to Surf Fest/Taste of OC after-party
Age Categories/Prize Packages
5-9 years
• First place: $100 gift certificate to Heritage Surf & Sport
• Second place: $50 gift certificate to Heritage Surf & Sport
• Third place: Free paint session at Peace of Wood
10-13 years
• First place: $100 gift certificate to 7th Street Surf Shop
• Second place: $50 gift certificate to 7th Street Surf Shop
• Third place: Free paint session at Peace of Wood
14-17 years
• First place: $100 gift certificate to Surfers Supplies
• Second place: $50 gift certificate to Surfers Supplies
• Third place: Free paint session at Peace of Wood
18-21 years plus
• First place: $50 gift certificate to Heritage Surf & Sport and a $50 gift certificate to Surfers Supplies
• Second place: $50 gift certificate to 7th Street Surf Shop
• Third place: Free paint session at Peace of Wood
The main requirement is to have fun (oh, and to submit it prior to the April 30 deadline). The rest of the fine print is available online via ChipMiller.org and the contest entry portal.
To submit work and learn more specifics about how to participate, visit ChipMiller.org. Don’t forget, this is free to enter, is open to everyone and there are over $1,000 in prizes available, all while helping a great cause. Winners will be announced May 15.
About the Judges
Aaron Bogushefsky: Growing up in Ocean City, Aaron Bogushefsky, or Bogy as most know him, began his art career by selling surf art around South Jersey. His signature, whimsical style has resonated with locals and tourists alike. Bogy focuses on watercolor painting but works in several media. He has been making original artwork for over twenty years that include T-shirt designs, surf contest posters and murals around town. “My hope is that I can create a utopian feeling when one looks at my art where they can see things the way they ought to be.”
Todd DiCiurcio: Todd DiCiurcio is an artist who lives and works in New York City. His drawings and paintings are created within and respond to the corporeal context of the staged "live" performance and special event with acts such as Post Malone, The Strokes, The Rolling Stones, Cage The Elephant, Blondie, Morrissey and many more. In addition, Broadway performances accompany "Sweeney Todd" and "In The Heights" among many others. On the surfing side of things, his partnership with renowned surf filmmaker/partner Taylor Steele has aided in the co-founding of Solento Organic Tequila.
Todd grew up summering and surfing in Ocean City where he met his muse, Megan when they were just kids. He created the official 7 logo for 7th Street Surf Shop as a young artist, and many top-selling designs for the shop brand over the years. While they continue to maintain a working studio in Brooklyn, Todd and Megan reside on the North End of Ocean City, where they fell in love all those years ago.
Kristina Young: Kristina_artofpeace (Instagram)
Jon Baker: jonbakerart (Instagram)
