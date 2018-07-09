In some circles, Elliott “Chip" Miller is remembered as the car guy, whose passion for vintage Corvettes made him the envy of hobbyists and collectors around the world. In other circles, he is remembered as a co-founder of Carlisle Events, which created and hosted one of the world’s premier classic car shows, Corvettes at Carlisle.
Closer to home, Miller is remembered as the “cool father,” the surf dad who enjoyed his kids’ love of the sport and was always there after a heat with mugs of hot chocolate.
“He was an awesome guy, a true mentor to me and my friends, and a real sweetheart,” said Lance Miller, Chip’s son.
Today, Chip Miller is also remembered for the disease that claimed his life. The longtime Ocean City resident died in March 2004 of an obscure disease called amyloidosis, in which abnormal proteins damage and shut down the body’s organs.
For most of his father’s brief illness, Lance Miller recalled, “Doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him. They kept diagnosing different things and saying, ‘Here, chomp on these steroids,’ to try and buy time to figure out what it was.” In late 2003, a doctor friend finally recognized the cluster of symptoms, and the diagnosis was confirmed during a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. By that time, however, the elder Miller was terminally ill, and died just six months later at age 61.
His family — wife, Judy, son Lance and daughters Judy and Evie — wasted no time establishing the Chip Miller Surf Fest to raise awareness of amyloidosis, which is survivable if detected in its early stages, but often is diagnosed too late.
“My friend Nick Bricker said we’re going to do a surf contest in his honor,” said Lance Miller. “It seemed like a no-brainer.”
One of several annual events supporting the Chip Miller Charitable Foundation for Amyloidosis Research, Surf Fest will be held Friday, July 20, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Seventh Street beach in Ocean City. Sign-in starts at 7:30 a.m.
Now in its 15th year, Surf Fest hopes to raise $25,000 in 2018 through the main event and other events including the Slide for Amyloid and After-Party, to be held at the Ocean City Water Park at Eighth Street and the Boardwalk starting at 6 p.m. following the surf contest.
The “Slide” portion of the evening will be accompanied by A Taste of Ocean City, with food provided by Red’s Jersey Mex Café, Hank Sauce, Tony P’s House of Pie, the Hula Restaurant, Boyar’s Food Market, and Express Pizza and Subs.
“Our goal is to raise money for research and make people more aware of this disease, so they can be diagnosed earlier and possibly live longer,” said Lance Miller. “Everybody calls Surf Fest ‘the Chip.’ But I make the rounds among all the participants, making sure they know how to say the word ‘amyloidosis.’”
To participate or donate, or for more details of future events, call 717-243-7855 or visit chipmiller.org.