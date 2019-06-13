You are the owner of this article.
Church dedicates sidewalk to man who built it

On Sunday, May 26, the Rev. Marcia Stanford of Macedonia UMC dedicated a new sidewalk designed and installed by Hank Landau, a resident of Woodway, Washington.

During August 2018, members of Macedonia decided to rebuild the church parking lot. Landau, a dedicated and perpetual summer visitor decided he would construct a paver sidewalk like the one he built at his home in Washington state. The paver style sidewalk was finished just a few days before Landau and his wife returned to their home in Washington.

Because of the time and love Landau put into creating and installing the walkway, Bernie Morris, a church member, asked the congregation to name it “Landau Lane.” They voted unanimously, yes.

The church paid homage to Landau for all the labor and materials he donated. Landau received help from the church members including Zacci Robertson and Nate Davis, but the supplies, most of the labor, knowledge and cost were donated by Landau. Macedonia placed a dedication plaque in the sidewalk with the words “Landau Lane” to honor Landau. 

Landau also guided the church in the repaving of the parking lot. He wanted to make sure that the rainwater would run off the lot.

Each summer, Landau finds a situation that needs to be revamped, and he donates his time, skills and materials. Landau is a geotechnical engineer and received a doctorate from Purdue University. His wife, Joyce, is a retired schoolteacher.

Macedonia was founded by a group of African American students from the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 1893 and presently has a small congregation of both black and white members. 

