OCEAN CITY — C-Change “Primer,” a nonpartisan, multimedia presentation on the science of climate change, will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave.
C-Change Primer has been widely hailed as an intelligent, dispassionate introduction to climate change, according to event coordinator Ralph Cooper, co-chairman of the Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub.
The event is sponsored by the library in collaboration with the Upper Township Green Team, Ocean City Green Team and the Ocean City Environmental Commission.
The 45-minute program will be presented by Harriette Brainard and has been developed by the C-Change Conversation group in consultation with scientists, business leaders and public policy experts working on climate change.
The C-Change team has traveled the country presenting the primer to community groups, business organizations, planning associations and others interested in a fair and balanced approach to the issue. Their stated aim is to create an environment where people feel encouraged and safe to ask questions about climate change.
According to C-Change, the Sept. 12 "Primer" is a concise, nonpartisan, scientifically based presentation created to answer the five questions the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication says are held by Americans across the political spectrum.
The group said in its announcement these questions are:
• How do we know it's real?
• How do we know it is us?
• What do scientists think?
• What are the dangers?
• Is there hope we can address it?
Brainard's presentation is a primer on climate change created by C-Change Conversations, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to promoting informed discussion around climate change and its impacts.
The goal is to provide a clear and accessible overview of the science behind climate change and a clear-eyed assessment of the potential risks ahead.
For more information about C-Change, visit c-changeconversations.org.