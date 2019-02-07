Coffee chat returns to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Cape May County Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Marie Hayes will hold a County Coffee Chat next week in the city, county spokesman Denis Brown said.
The chats provide a chance for people to ask questions of county leaders in a casual atmosphere, Brown said in a news release.
“I think it is another way to have the freeholder board be more responsive to our community,” said Hayes, who is up for re-election this year to the all-Republican Board of Chosen Freeholders, along with Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
Freeholders will hold similar chats in other municipalities in later months, and those dates will be announced soon, the county said.
“I enjoyed having the community come out and speak their mind on what is going on,” said Pierson of previous coffee chats. Pierson is up for re-election in 2020, along with Freeholder Will Morey.
The County Coffee Chat will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Yianni’s Café inside the Ocean City Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.