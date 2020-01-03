The air was unseasonably warm under mostly sunny skies, but the ocean water remained bitterly cold for the First Day at the Beach ocean plunge in Ocean City on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Hundreds took the run into the water, and thousands more turned out to watch the event, part of the city’s New Year’s celebration each year. There was also a 5K race along the Boardwalk before the plungers gathered on the beach near the Music Pier at Moorlyn Terrace. Ocean City police asked plungers not to go out too far or stay in too long, citing the cold water. There was plenty of Eagles pride on display at the event.
— Bill Barlow
