Community Easter sunrise celebration planned at music pier

OCEAN CITY — Easter Sunday morning, the Ministerium and Ecumenical Council will sponsor the Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. in the Music Pier.
The Rev. Larry Oksten will be a speaker, along with music by the young soprano soloist Treasa Hayes, pianist Jeff Seals, trumpeters David Seals and Dominic Scalfara, and guitarist Lee Martin.
The service is an annual tradition with a capacity crowd observing the beginning of this most holy day and together remembering the heritage of Ocean City. Participants are invited from all the churches in the community; eleven clergy and laity will read Scripture and lead in prayers; Mayor Jay Gillian will bring greetings from the city. The congregation includes many denominations in this shared celebration.
An offering is received that benefits the work of the Ecumenical Council — the Food Cupboard and the Clothes Closet.
Arrive early and you can catch the actual sunrise at 6:11 a.m. that day. Other Holy Week observations include the Living Last Supper drama at the Ocean City Tabernacle 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings and the Ecumenical Good Friday Service in St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, noon to 3 p.m., with seven speakers and music.