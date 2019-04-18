Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Ocean City

Community Easter sunrise celebration planned at music pier

OCEAN CITY — Easter Sunday morning, the Ministerium and Ecumenical Council will sponsor the Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. in the Music Pier.

The Rev. Larry Oksten will be a speaker, along with music by the young soprano soloist Treasa Hayes, pianist Jeff Seals, trumpeters David Seals and Dominic Scalfara, and guitarist Lee Martin.

The service is an annual tradition with a capacity crowd observing the beginning of this most holy day and together remembering the heritage of Ocean City. Participants are invited from all the churches in the community; eleven clergy and laity will read Scripture and lead in prayers; Mayor Jay Gillian will bring greetings from the city. The congregation includes many denominations in this shared celebration.

An offering is received that benefits the work of the Ecumenical Council — the Food Cupboard and the Clothes Closet.

Arrive early and you can catch the actual sunrise at 6:11 a.m. that day. Other Holy Week observations include the Living Last Supper drama at the Ocean City Tabernacle 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings  and the Ecumenical Good Friday Service in St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, noon to 3 p.m., with seven speakers and music.

