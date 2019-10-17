Rita Marie Fulginiti, Cape May County clerk, will speak at the Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township.

Rotary Club weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point.

To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.

Load comments