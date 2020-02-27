OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the ”Black & White with a Touch of Color” Art Show & Exhibition held in February.
First place: "Molly" by Janet McShain, of Dennisville, print and watercolor
Second place: “The Rosy Finger of Dawn: Italian Morning” by Barbara Rosin, of Margate, mixed media
Third place: "Sylvia" by Lolli Grilli, acrylic
Honorable Mentions
"Scruffy" by Alisa Harris, of Ocean View, mixed media
"Belties" by Merryl Cool, of Smithville, acrylic
We’re mixing it up in March, so artists may use any mediums to create their masterpieces.
The league is at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City, and all artwork is for sale. It is open seven days a week. All proceeds support the local artists.
In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculptures, all made by professional local artisans.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.
