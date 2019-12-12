OCEAN CITY — Seasonal beach tags for summer 2020 are on sale now for a discounted $20. That price remains in effect through May 31. On June 1, the price increases to $25.

Beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older and will be in effect from June 6 through Sept. 7. Only seasonal beach tags can be purchased at this time. Weekly ($10) and daily ($5) tags will be available for purchase during the season.

Seasonal tags can be purchased online at ocnj.us/beachtags.

Seasonal tags can be purchased in person at the following locations:

• City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (winter hours)

• Route 52 Welcome Center: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (winter hours)

• Henry Knight Building, 12th Street and Haven Avenue: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, no holidays

• Aquatic & Fitness Center, 17th Street and Simpson Avenue: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

• 46th Street Welcome Center, 4500 block of West Avenue: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

The 2020 beach tag design honors the 100th anniversary of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and the slogan “America’s Greatest Family Resort.” For a century, the Chamber, the city and the community have built one of the strongest tourism brands by remaining true to Ocean City’s reputation as a family destination.

For additional information, see ocnj.us/beachtags or call 609-399-6111.

