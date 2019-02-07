Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Ocean City

Education Commissioner Repollet visits Ocean City High School

OCEAN CITY — Impressed with state Board of Education student representative Nora Faverzani and the things happening in her home district, New Jersey Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet decided to pay her school a visit this week.

“Every time I turn around, Ocean City’s winning an award,” Repollet said Friday morning at Ocean City High School. “I’ve got to find out what’s going on in Ocean City. Now I see.”

Repollet was greeted by Faverzani and other students, staff and administrators, as well as the district’s Red Raider mascot.

“We’re going to show him a lot of our awesome programs we’ve been working on in the school,” Faverzani said, including the television/media lab and the teen wellness center.

Faverzani, a senior, was selected last year to serve as the statewide student representative on the state board and will serve until the end of the year.

She said she has the chance to speak with Repollet at the monthly board meetings in Trenton and share what is happening in her district.

“A big part of what he’s doing is he likes to be involved,” she said, adding the visit was “good timing.”

Upon his arrival, the former Asbury Park superintendent immediately began a conversation with several students gathered to meet him, talking about his daughter, music and school lunch, which he said was the true litmus test of a school.

Repollet said he was eager to learn more about the district’s community lunch period, an hour during which all of the students in the high school eat, socialize and attend meetings for school activities.

Superintendent Kathy Taylor said she was thrilled Repollet was visiting. She said because Repollet comes from an education background, he understands the perspective of school officials.

“He understands schools, and that’s just amazing,” said Taylor.

During his visit to the school’s television studio, senior AliJane Robel told Repollet she was hoping to study communications in college next year. Repollet suggested she try to get an internship while she was at college, which she said she would do.

Robel said she was happy the commissioner visited.

“I think it’s amazing, so we can show him all we have to offer and the opportunities the school gives us,” she said.

