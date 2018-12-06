Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Find gifts at the Art on Asbury Gallery’s Petite Art Show & Exhibition

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Fine Arts League will present Le Petite Art Show & Exhibition.

There will be a Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

The Fine Arts League's new location is at 711 Asbury Ave. It is open seven days a week. The gallery is restocked and all artwork is for sale.

In addition to the artwork in the exhibition, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture, all made from professional local artisans.

At the judge’s show in January, all the judges from 2018 are invited to display their artwork at the gallery.

For more information, call 609-814-0308, see oceancityfineartsleague.org or the league's page on Facebook.

The Ocean City Fine Arts League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating awareness of the arts and art community. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

