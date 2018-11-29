Food truck owner speaks to Ocean City High School class about career

OCEAN CITY — Local food truck owner and operator Heather Holden was a guest speaker for the hospitality, tourism and real estate class at Ocean City High School.
Holden brought her food truck, Mermaid Mutineer, to the school for students to see in action in early November. Holden spoke about her career with Stephen Starr restaurants, working her way up from an entry-level management position to opening new businesses up and down the East Coast. Holden told the class about her eventual transition to Congress Hall in Cape May and recently starting her own food truck business.
Students were provided with tokens for future food from the Mermaid Mutineer along with an interactive learning experience about the restaurant industry.