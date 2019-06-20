OCEAN CITY — Bruce Main, founder of Urban Promise Ministries, adjunct professor at Eastern University and critically acclaimed author, will speak at the Ocean City Tabernacle for both the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, June 23.
Main founded Urban Promise, a ministry to provide safe, fun, creative places for local youth in under-resourced communities, in 1988 at the age of 25. Since its establishment, Urban Promise has grown to provide 69 school programs and summer camps, two orphanages, and more to over 5,500 children and youth throughout it’s 17 ministry sites internationally.
Bruce speaks nationally and internationally at mission conferences, colleges, churches and business seminars. He and Urban Promise are featured regularly in local media outlets and were highlighted on Diane Sawyer’s 20/20 special "Waiting on the World to Change."
Main has authored many books such as “If Jesus Were a Sophomore” and “Last Minute Preparations for a Life of Discipleship” and co-authored “Revolution and Renewal” with Dr. Tony Campolo.
“Young people need more than just attention. Young people need more than just love. Young people need meaning in their lives… So, one of the things we have tried to do at Urban Promise is not just serve kids, but we’ve tried to give young people a sense of meaning,” Main said in 2011.
The Ocean City Tabernacle will present speakers every Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. through Sept. 8. For a complete list of events and speakers, see OCTab.org.
The Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., is open to all as an inter-denominational family ministry center where the Gospel of Jesus Christ is central. This year marks the 140th year of ministry there.