Free skin cancer screenings to be offered in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The public is invited to Choose Your Cover, a free skin cancer screening 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 at Ocean City Music Pier, Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson said.
The event is coordinated by the Cape May County Department of Health in partnership with Dr. Connolly, a board-certified dermatologist, and Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health.
“According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, an estimated 192,310 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States in 2019. When skin cancer is detected early it increases one’s chance of survival to 99 percent,” said Kevin Thomas, health officer.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The best ways to prevent skin cancer are as follows:
• Protect your skin by using sunblock, seeking shade and wearing protective clothing.
• Individuals should not use tanning beds or any source that uses artificial UV radiation.
• Getting annual screenings.
Skin cancer warning signs include changes in mole, or other skin lesion, size, color, and/or shape.
For more information call 609-463- 6521 or see cmchealth.net. Follow Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook for upcoming events.