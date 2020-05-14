The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, May 14, will feature Cape May County Freeholder Jeffery Pierson.
Pierson will bring the Rotary Club up-to-date information on a range of Cape May County topics.
Pierson is the director of Health and Human Services for Cape May County.
His freeholder responsibilities include the Crest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Department of Community Affairs & Mental Health Administration, Department of Human Services, Division of Aging & Disability Services, Health Department, Mosquito Control and Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
In addition, Pierson serves as a liaison to a number of human services and nonprofit agencies and commissions in the county.
Following his presentation, Pierson will answer questions that have been submitted online prior to the meeting and hopes to cover as many as time will permit.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members and the interested general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
See the club website, ocutrotary.org, to RSVP for the May 14 online meeting to submit questions for Pierson.
The Zoom link will be emailed to registered attendees.
Rotary Community Activities:
• The Rotary Club recently awarded at $500 support grant to the CASA program in Atlantic and Cape May counties. The annual fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children program needed to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The club is making plans to honor the annual scholarship winners at Ocean City High School and Cape May County Technical High School.
• The Rotary Club is conducting a food drive with its membership to support the temporary Community Food Pantry that has been established by the Star Lodge No. 65 in Tuckahoe, Upper Township.
Future Rotary online program highlights:
• May 28, virtual Zoom meeting speaker will be Joe Martucci, The Press of Atlantic City meteorologist
• Round table sessions are set for Thursdays, May 21 and June 4.
For details see ocutrotary.org.
