Another summer is flying by all too quickly, but it’s not too late to catch some great shows on the Ocean City Music Pier.
This week’s calendar offers two concerts by the Ocean City Pops orchestra featuring guest conductors who are vying to take over as full-time artistic director for the Pops. The popular Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine will offer a different musical experience at the pier on Monday.
On Wednesday, Aug. 22, the Pops will present “We Are Going Coastal” with guest conductor Ron Spigelman. This program explores the coastlines with music by Chabrier, Gershwin, Sousa, Strauss and music from films such as “Anchors Aweigh,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.”
Soloists Roosevelt Andre and Heather Hill will sing famous songs from “Porgy and Bess,” “South Pacific” and “Showboat.”
On Sunday, Aug. 26, the Pops will feature “An Evening of Song and Dance — A Collaboration With the Atlantic City Ballet” featuring “Swan Lake” with guest conductor Jonathan Kreamer. The Pops and the Atlantic City Ballet will combine forces to celebrate music and dance with a focus on “Swan Lake.” Founded in 1982, by international ballerina Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is made up of professional dancers from around the world who have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence.
Both of the Pops shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for “We Are Going Coastal” are $18 and $20. Tickets for “An Evening of Song and Dance” are $18 and $22. They are available at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, by visiting oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.
On Monday, Aug. 27, The Machine — America’s top Pink Floyd show — will return to Ocean City for a special 30th anniversary performance. The New York-based band focuses on making every show an authentic Pink Floyd experience with a diverse mix of the band’s hits, stellar musicianship and a dramatic lighting and video show. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Music Pier. Tickets start at $25. Visit Ticketmaster, call 800-745-3000 or stop by the Music Pier Box Office.
Also coming up:
WACKY WEDNESDAY – TAFFY SCULPTING, Wednesday, Aug. 22: Use your creativity to shape and sculpt Shriver’s salt water taffy into your own unique masterpiece. Contest is free. Open to all ages. Start time is 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
OCEAN CITY GREEN FAIR, Friday, Aug. 24: The city’s Green Team will host its annual Green Fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the loggia at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event is designed to educate and encourage people of all ages to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Green fairs allow participants to learn how small individual efforts can make a huge difference in their communities. Visit vendors and exhibitors from throughout the region.
"SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN," Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25: The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted for a junior cast by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make the show a guaranteed good time for all. This show features a cast of middle-school performers. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $12 to $15 and are available at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, by visiting oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.
WACKY WEDNESDAY — FRENCH FRY SCULPTING, Aug. 29: Use your creativity to shape and sculpt french fries into your very own unique masterpiece. Contest is free. Open to all ages. Start time is 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
"THE LIGHTER SIDE," Aug. 29: Join the Ocean City Pops for an evening of light orchestral works from a wide variety of genres: symphonic works, musicals, dance, movies and jazz. A fun evening for music lovers of all ages. The show features guest conductor Adam Boyles. 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Stop by the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111.
CLINT HOLMES – LEGENDARY LAS VEGAS HEADLINER, Sept. 2: The Ocean City Pops features the two-time 2018 Grammy nominee in a special show. Holmes is a consummate entertainer, performer, recording artist and one of the country’s finest vocalists. Whether he is singing selections from the Great American Songbook, contemporary classics, or stirring original pieces, every performance is a one-of-a-kind mesmerizing and unforgettable experience. The show is 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Stop by the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or call 609-399-6111.
OCNJ LABOR DAY RACE, Sept. 3: Ocean City’s traditional end-of-summer event features a 5-mile beach run and 1-mile fun run/walk. Race-day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on the beach at 23rd Street. The race starts at 9 a.m. To pre-register, visit ocnj.us/Race-Events.
UNDER THE STREETLAMP, Sept. 8 and 9: Tickets are on sale now for two shows featuring Under the Streetlamp, a quartet with the rapport of a modern-day Rat Pack. The group will perform with the Ocean City Pops at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 at the Ocean City Music Pier. Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley will perform doo-wop, Motown, old time rock ’n’ roll, all of your favorite songs from the Drifters, the Beach Boys and the Beatles, and a salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The group is made up of recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys.” Tickets are $30 to $45 and are available at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, by visiting oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.