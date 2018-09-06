The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ocean City’s newest healthy eatery, The Farm Stand at 14th.
Bob’s Grill owner Bob Harbaugh, The Farm Stand at 14th owner Becky Juzwiak and Chef Natalie cut the ribbon.
The Farm Stand at 14th’s mindset is just how they like their food: simple. Their goal is to provide high-quality, healthy food for any lifestyle and offer vegan options, vegetarian options and healthy whole foods. They offer outdoor seating and takeout.
Visit them at 14th Street and the Boardwalk (under Bob’s Grill), call 609-399-3439 or visit TheFarmStandAt14.com.