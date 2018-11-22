OCEAN CITY — The Thomas Heist Insurance Agency recently announced that Amy Godfrey has joined their team as a sales executive.
Amy will join the commercial insurance sales team and will be responsible for providing insurance protection to large and small businesses.
“We are pleased to add Amy to our Commercial Sales team. Her experience in management and running her own business will allow her to help a business with their risk management and insurance solutions by being a trusted resource and adviser to her clients,” said Senior Vice President John Heist.
Amy graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of science degree in communications and a minor in health/fitness. Amy’s prior business experience includes designing health programs for government facilities, managing fitness departments at several businesses. She also ran her own business, Exodus Sport and Fitness, for 10 years.
Amy resides in Ocean City with her husband, daughter, and two sons. She loves staying healthy and fit and teaching others how to evolve into what they are capable of.
The Thomas Heist Insurance Agency is a full-service independent insurance firm, serving the area for over 50 years with offices in Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. To learn more, call 609-399-0655 or see heistinsurance.com.