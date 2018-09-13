The Heraty-McLaughlin-Seiler Ocean City family reunion was held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.
Members of the families came from all over the country to attend the reunion. The reunion was hosted by Marie and Joe Seiler of Ocean City and Drexel Hill, PA.
From Seattle, WA, Regina, Alan, and Matt flew in along with daughter Megan of Portland, OR. Kathleen, Dan and Shawn came from Benicia, CA, along with son and daughter Mike and Maureen from LA, CA. Lindsay and Billy drove in from Harper's Ferry, WV. Closer to the shore, Jeff, Tracy, and Julia came from Downingtown, PA; and Sue and Josie from West Chester, PA. Bob, Debbie, Sarah, and Abby came from Wilmington, DE. From Springfield, PA, came Barbara, Jimmy, Brenda, Liam, and Ryan, Aunt Betty and Ann. From Drexel Hill, PA, came Gary, Colleen, Nate and Alex.
The 32nd and 33rd block of Asbury Avenue and the beach were the location of the reunion. Many Ocean City memories were recalled and many new Ocean City memories were created.