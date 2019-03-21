High School student earns HLAA Young Adult of 2019 award

Kierstyn Kuehnle, a freshman at Ocean City High School, has won the Hearing Loss Association of America Young Adult of 2019 award. This is a national award and will be presented at the HLAA 2019 vonvention in Rochester at the Cheers to 40 Years! HLAA anniversary celebration and awards gala, Saturday evening, June 22.
Kierstyn was born completely deaf in one ear and is partially deaf in the other ear. She uses a hearing aid in that ear.
She has dedicated her time and efforts to raising awareness and funds to support the hearing-loss community. Since 2015, Kierstyn has raised more than $90,000 for the Walk 4 Hearing sponsored by the HLAA.
In 2017, 40 percent of the proceeds went to Ocean City Intermediate School and were used to furnish FM technology assistive devices in all of the classrooms. In 2018, 40 percent of the proceeds were used toward the Ocean City High School ASL Club.
Kierstyn raises funds through bake sales, building relationships with local businesses, social media and hours upon hours speaking with individuals, families, small businesses and corporations about hearing loss and the ways to assist the hearing loss community, how to increase advocacy opportunities and how to erase the stigma associated with hearing loss.
In 2017, Kierstyn won the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Award for N.J. Middle School Student of the Year. This was earned due to all her efforts in volunteerism with the Walk 4 Hearing.
Kierstyn has spoken to families and individuals that have hearing loss in the community as well as at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In addition, she is involved in many school activities, such as ASL Club, Best Buddies, Peer to Peer Club and Drama Club.
Kierstyn has been recognized every marking period for earning distinguished honors across her courses.