Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Ocean City

High School student earns HLAA Young Adult of 2019 award

Kierstyn Kuehnle, a freshman at Ocean City High School, has won the Hearing Loss Association of America Young Adult of 2019 award. This is a national award and will be presented at the HLAA 2019 vonvention in Rochester at the Cheers to 40 Years! HLAA anniversary celebration and awards gala, Saturday evening, June 22.

Kierstyn was born completely deaf in one ear and is partially deaf in the other ear. She uses a hearing aid in that ear.

She has dedicated her time and efforts to raising awareness and funds to support the hearing-loss community. Since 2015, Kierstyn has raised more than $90,000 for the Walk 4 Hearing sponsored by the HLAA.

In 2017, 40 percent of the proceeds went to Ocean City Intermediate School and were used to furnish FM technology assistive devices in all of the classrooms. In 2018, 40 percent of the proceeds were used toward the Ocean City High School ASL Club.

Kierstyn raises funds through bake sales, building relationships with local businesses, social media and hours upon hours speaking with individuals, families, small businesses and corporations about hearing loss and the ways to assist the hearing loss community, how to increase advocacy opportunities and how to erase the stigma associated with hearing loss.

In 2017, Kierstyn won the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Award for N.J. Middle School Student of the Year. This was earned due to all her efforts in volunteerism with the Walk 4 Hearing.

Kierstyn has spoken to families and individuals that have hearing loss in the community as well as at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. In addition, she is involved in many school activities, such as ASL Club, Best Buddies, Peer to Peer Club and Drama Club.

Kierstyn has been recognized every marking period for earning distinguished honors across her courses.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.