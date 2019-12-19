OCEAN CITY — The Music Pier stage will light up with the sights and sounds of the season as the Ocean City Theatre Company gives three performances of “Lights, Camera Christmas: The 2019 Holiday Spectacular” over the weekend. Tickets are on sale now for the annual holiday show.
The cast of professional singers and dancers will present a family–oriented, song-and-dance tribute to the holidays, directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Worley, Brendan Maly and Michael Hartman. Through dazzling costumes, familiar songs, special guests, toe-tapping numbers and special effects, this extravaganza will kindle the holiday spirit. Performances will be:
• 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 20
• 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec 21
• 2 pm Sunday, Dec 22
The production will be staged at the Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk, with free parking nearby. Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. Purchase at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or in-person at the City Hall Welcome Center, Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue, or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the causeway leading to Ninth Street. Group rates are available by calling 609-398-1118.
LIFE SAVING STATION SHARES TALES OF THE SINDIA
On the 118th anniversary of the stormy night when the 329-foot sailing ship the Sindia ran aground in Ocean City, the historic U.S. Life Saving Station 30 will welcome visitors interested in learning more about the wreck and the rescue of her crew.
The restored Life Saving Station at the corner of Fourth Street and Atlantic Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. Special guest speakers will give lectures on the Sindia at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Portions of a Sindia journal found in 1960 will be read, and newly acquired Sindia artifacts will be on display.
At the same time, a new Sindia display at the Ocean City Historical Museum, 1735 Simpson Ave., will be unveiled, and photos will be available for purchase.
The Sindia came ashore in the surf near 17th Street on Dec. 15, 1901. Surfmen from Life Saving Station 30 helped bring the crew to safety. The station has been restored and appears as it would have in the era of the Sindia rescue.
ALSO COMING UP
FREE HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE RIDES, Dec. 14 to Jan. 1: Rides on downtown Asbury Avenue will be available noon to 3 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 22 and again on New Year’s Day. Board in front of City Hall at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, Dec. 21 and 22: Santa Claus will meet with children 8 to 11 a.m. at local restaurants. The schedule is as follows:
• Saturday, Dec. 21: Yianni’s Cafe, 841 Asbury Ave., 609-391-1113)
• Sunday, Dec. 22: Jon & Patty’s Coffee Bar and Bistro, 637 Asbury Ave., 609-399-3377
PHOTOS WITH SANTA, Dec. 21 and 22: Pose for holiday photos with Santa Claus in an Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard boat. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, outside the Ocean City Music Pier. Photos are $10 each.
‘LE PETITE’ ART SHOW, Throughout December): The Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., will go small with a “Le Petite” theme for its exhibition in December. For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.
FAMILY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, Dec. 19: The Ocean City Tabernacle invites all to a delicious family dinner, a musical program by the Son Club after-school program, a Christmas carol sing-along, professional family Christmas photos, face-painting for the kids and more. The free event is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information, call 609-399-1915 or click the “Family Christmas Celebration” banner at octabernacle.org.
FIRST NIGHT, Dec. 31: All-inclusive admission buttons for Ocean City’s family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration are on sale at firstnightocnj.com and at welcome centers in town.
FIRST DAY, Jan. 1: Pre-register for the annual 1 p.m. New Year’s Day 5K Boardwalk run at firstnightocnj.com, get ready for the First Dip in the Atlantic Ocean at 2 p.m. adjacent to the Ocean City Music Pier, and take advantage of bargains in downtown Ocean City’s First Day Shopping Extravaganza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.