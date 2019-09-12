Holiday Faire

A Holiday Faire will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Guests can enjoy shopping in our attic treasure room, jewelry room, craft table, hobby room and multi-media room. Enjoy a delicious meal or stop at the "Yummy Table" for a baked treat. A silent auction will also be held. A portion of the proceeds from this year's faire will be given to the American Legion to support the Children's Organ Transplant Association.

Pot pie sale

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies. Chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each, and apple, blueberry and cherry pies are available for $17 each. Pies come frozen, serve 4 to 6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs. Last day for orders is Friday, Oct. 11. Pick up will be Oct. 18 through 20. To order, call the church office at 609-399-1019 anytime 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Order forms also available on the church's Facebook page, at HolyTrinityOC.com, or email hetecoceancity@gmail.com.

Holy Trinity Episcopal is located at 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or go to HolyTrinityOC.com.

Tags

Load comments