OCEAN CITY — A Holiday Faire will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Guests can enjoy shopping in the attic treasure room, jewelry room, craft table, hobby room and multi-media room. Enjoy a delicious meal or stop at the "Yummy Table" for a baked treat. A silent auction will be held. A portion of the proceeds from this year's faire will be given to the American Legion to support the Children's Organ Transplant Association.
Pot pie sale
Holy Trinity is accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies. Chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each, and apple, blueberry and cherry pies are available for $17 each. Pies come frozen, serve 4 to 6 and weigh about 2.35 pounds. Last day for orders is Friday, Oct. 11. Pick up will be Oct. 18 through 20. To order, call the church office at 609-399-1019 any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Order forms also are available on the church's Facebook page, at HolyTrinityOC.com, or by email to hetecoceancity@gmail.com.
Holy Trinity Church is at 2998 Bay Ave. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or see HolyTrinityOC.com.
