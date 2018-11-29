Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Humane Society of Ocean City and Amos family 'Bathe to Save'

OCEAN CITY — This holiday season, Ocean City is getting a gift from down under.

Australia’s Amos family from the upcoming Animal Planet show "Furever Home" will attend Santa Paws and Silver Paws Holiday Fur Ball events Dec. 1, the Humane Society of Ocean City said. People can meet the energetic family that has dedicated the past two years to saving dogs all over America with its mobile dog grooming business Hydrodog and the Bathe-to-Save tour.

Though the Humane Society of Ocean City operates a no-kill shelter, this is not the case for all shelters. Every 26 seconds in the U.S., a shelter dog is euthanized. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates 3.9 million dogs enter shelters each year and 1.2 million are euthanized simply because there was no one to adopt them.

For Anthony and Rachel Amos and their three children, Isabella, Austin, and Aria, there had to be a better way. And Bathe to Save was born.

In 2016, the Amos family embarked on an 18-month road trip across the United States, visiting shelters, raising awareness and hosting fundraising events where dogs are washed in the Hydrodog van for a donation. During their journey, they caught the attention of the Animal Planet network. Furever Home, a six-episode show, will be filmed documenting their don’t shop, adopt, mission to save lives.

Anthony and his family have visited the island and the HSOC in their big blue Hydrodog van several times in the past year. They attended events like Skato with Kato and the Fall Block Party with the goal of raising funds for the HSOC.

Donations are key to keeping the HSOC running every day. Ninety-three cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward programs that assist the animals. The HSOC has an in-house animal clinic and operates animal control for the city.

For dogs such as Dusty, Olive and Riley, who currently reside at the HSOC, the Amos family spreading awareness about pet adoption is everything. These sweet dogs might call the Humane Society home now, but they are looking for their “fur-ever” home.

Santa Paws is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1. The Amos family will be there washing dogs for donations. And the legend himself, Santa Claus, will be there ready to take a pic with your pet, free with a donation.

At the Fur Ball gala, the Amos family will be presented with the Woody Johnson Presidential Community Service award. Anthony Amos will be installed as an honorary board member of the HSOC. The gala is from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Flanders Hotel. Tickets are $70 each or $135 per couple. There will be live entertainment by the Animal House band, a buffet dinner and auction items. For more information, see hsocnj.org or call 609-398-9500.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.