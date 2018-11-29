Humane Society of Ocean City and Amos family 'Bathe to Save'

OCEAN CITY — This holiday season, Ocean City is getting a gift from down under.
Australia’s Amos family from the upcoming Animal Planet show "Furever Home" will attend Santa Paws and Silver Paws Holiday Fur Ball events Dec. 1, the Humane Society of Ocean City said. People can meet the energetic family that has dedicated the past two years to saving dogs all over America with its mobile dog grooming business Hydrodog and the Bathe-to-Save tour.
Though the Humane Society of Ocean City operates a no-kill shelter, this is not the case for all shelters. Every 26 seconds in the U.S., a shelter dog is euthanized. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates 3.9 million dogs enter shelters each year and 1.2 million are euthanized simply because there was no one to adopt them.
For Anthony and Rachel Amos and their three children, Isabella, Austin, and Aria, there had to be a better way. And Bathe to Save was born.
In 2016, the Amos family embarked on an 18-month road trip across the United States, visiting shelters, raising awareness and hosting fundraising events where dogs are washed in the Hydrodog van for a donation. During their journey, they caught the attention of the Animal Planet network. Furever Home, a six-episode show, will be filmed documenting their don’t shop, adopt, mission to save lives.
Anthony and his family have visited the island and the HSOC in their big blue Hydrodog van several times in the past year. They attended events like Skato with Kato and the Fall Block Party with the goal of raising funds for the HSOC.
Donations are key to keeping the HSOC running every day. Ninety-three cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward programs that assist the animals. The HSOC has an in-house animal clinic and operates animal control for the city.
For dogs such as Dusty, Olive and Riley, who currently reside at the HSOC, the Amos family spreading awareness about pet adoption is everything. These sweet dogs might call the Humane Society home now, but they are looking for their “fur-ever” home.
Santa Paws is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1. The Amos family will be there washing dogs for donations. And the legend himself, Santa Claus, will be there ready to take a pic with your pet, free with a donation.
At the Fur Ball gala, the Amos family will be presented with the Woody Johnson Presidential Community Service award. Anthony Amos will be installed as an honorary board member of the HSOC. The gala is from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Flanders Hotel. Tickets are $70 each or $135 per couple. There will be live entertainment by the Animal House band, a buffet dinner and auction items. For more information, see hsocnj.org or call 609-398-9500.