On February 21st 2020, at the Ocean City High School, The annual OC's Got Talent show was presented Feb. 21 by the OCHS Key Club. High School students showed off their talents. The show was open to the community, with proceeds going to The Children’s Miracle Network of Philadelphia and senior scholarships for Key Club members.
