Knights of Columbus announce poster contest winners

KoC poster winners

From left are Ingrid Benigno, Taylor Beckmann, Keegan Ruskoski, Deidy Avila and Brother Knight Barry Anes.

 Charles Cristella / submitted

Ocean City Knights of Columbus Council 2560 recently completed its fourth annual Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest.

Participants from St. Damien's CCD program ages 7 through 14 submitted entries to display their creative talents and imaginations while understanding the true, spiritual meaning of Christmas.

The winning poster in each of three age groups advances to the district level and may ultimately compete at the regional/state level.

Father Thomas F. Blake Council 2560 would like to thank all those who submitted entries.

The following are the winners and runner-ups from Saint Damien Parish:

Ages 5 to 7: Winner is Deidy Avila. Runner-up is Keegan Ruskoski.

Ages 8 to 10: Winner is Princess Cunanan. Runner-up is Taylor Beckmann.

Ages 11 to 14: Winner is Ingrid Avila. Runner-up is Ingrid Benigno.

