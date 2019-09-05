OCEAN CITY — Knights of Columbus Council No. 2560 will host its biannual Spaghetti Dinner to benefit local charities Thursday, Oct. 3 at Culinary Hall, 114 Atlantic Ave. behind St. Francis Church.
This fall's Spaghetti Dinner will be dedicated in memory of Angel Anes who left us in April to serve a higher calling. She will be greatly missed, but her famous meatballs and gravy will carry on. Please come to help us celebrate her spiritual calling. We will be serving, of course, our famous home-cooked Angels Meatballs with gravy and pasta with salad, fresh bread, homemade desserts and ice cream. Best deal in town.
There will be two seatings for the evening. First seating will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets for the second seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 each for ages 11 and younger.
Takeouts are available at the door. Tickets are available from any council member beginning Sept. 11. The 5 p.m. seating usually sells out but there are always tickets available at the 6:30 p.m. seating or they will be available at the door. Tickets can also be reserved by calling Barry Anes at 609-705-9571 or Harry Wahl at 609-602-4079.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.