OCEAN CITY — The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library proudly present the annual Author Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Flanders Hotel.
The guest speaker will be Lisa Wingate, New York Times bestselling author of several novels including "Before We Were Yours," "Drenched in Light," "Dandelion Summer" and others.
Tickets can be purchased in the Ocean City Library Atrium, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Cost per ticket is $35. There is a limit of 10 tickets per person.
Payment can be made by cash or check made payable to Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library (FVOCFPL). Bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope for mailing of tickets. For more information, see FriendsVolunteersOCFPL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.