OCEAN CITY — This fall, the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company will present "Little Shop of Horrors," which is perfect for the Halloween season. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty And The Beast" and "Aladdin") are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows.
An exciting pastiche of R&B, gospel, rock 'n' roll, and 1950s doo-wop, "Little Shop of Horrors" tells the story of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelbourn and a new breed of plant he names Audrey II after his coworker crush. Set in the backdrop of downtown skid-row, Seymour is promised fame and prosperity by his carnivorous companion provided he keeps Audrey II well fed with human blood — by any means necessary!
Performance dates will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Tickets are $15 per person. They are available for purchase by calling 609-399-6111 or at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice. This production of "Little Shop of Horrors" is sponsored by Ocean City Coffee Co. and Shriver’s Salt Water Taffy and Fudge.
The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International and directed by Brandon Monokian, with sets by James Hartman, lighting by Tom Williamson, costumes by Laura Bretherick, choreography by Michael Hartman and musical direction by Andrew Hink.
The Ocean City Theatre Company’s production of "Little Shop of Horrors" features 25 students in seventh through 12th grades from area schools including Ocean City High School, Holy Spirit High School, Egg Harbor Township High School, Alder Avenue Middle School, Assumption Regional School, Middle Township High School, Upper Township Middle School, Middle Township Middle School, Ocean City Intermediate School and Atlantic County Institute of Technology.
Leading the cast are Erik Wagner (Seymour), Ruby Doran (Audrey), Logan Brown (Orin), Aiden Brandt (Mushnik) and Mia Watson (Audrey II), with the Ronnettes being played by Julia Wilson, Emily Wynn, Maria Stathakopoulos and James Craver.
