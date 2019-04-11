Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Ocean City

Living last supper highlights holy week in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A living dramatic re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” will be presented 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19, at the Ocean City Tabernacle.

Twelve men from five Ocean City churches each take the part of a disciple, with Eric Johnston, of Woodbine, as Jesus.The presentation is jointly sponsored by St. Peter’s United Methodist and Ocean City Tabernacle.

The unique setting has each character from the painting posed just as Leonardo painted the wall of the dining room of the convent Church of Santa Maria della Grazie in Milan, Italy, in 1494—a mural that was larger than life-sized.

The table is flanked by a set that recreates the 15th Century Italian tempera painting. Directed by Tabernacle pianist Carolyn Lothian, the pose changes as each disciple comes to life to talk about his relationship to Jesus and explain why his particular attitude is portrayed in the famous image.

Finally, Judas leaves the scene to betray Jesus and the remaining disciples serve the audience a unique remembrance of that last supper.

The drama is free (an offering is received) and has become a treasured Holy Week experience for Ocean City visitors and residents since it was first staged in the spring of 2011.

Also during Holy Week, the Ministerium presents a service of worship on Good Friday, noon to 3:00 pm, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. Local clergy present a meditation on the words of Christ from the cross: Father Steve Connors, Rev. Paul Jerkins, Rev. Terry Lothian, Father Allen Lovell, Rev. Dr. Larry Oksten, Rev. Marcia Stanford, Pastor Gene Wilkins.

On Sunday morning, the Ministerium and Ecumenical Council sponsor the Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 am in the Music Pier.

Rev. Dr. Larry Oksten is the speaker, with music by the young soprano soloist Treasa Hayes, pianist Jeff Seals, trumpeters David Seals and Dominic Scalfara, and guitarist Lee Martin.

Arrive early to catch the actual sunrise at 6:11 am that day.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.