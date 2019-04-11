Living last supper highlights holy week in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A living dramatic re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” will be presented 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19, at the Ocean City Tabernacle.
Twelve men from five Ocean City churches each take the part of a disciple, with Eric Johnston, of Woodbine, as Jesus.The presentation is jointly sponsored by St. Peter’s United Methodist and Ocean City Tabernacle.
The unique setting has each character from the painting posed just as Leonardo painted the wall of the dining room of the convent Church of Santa Maria della Grazie in Milan, Italy, in 1494—a mural that was larger than life-sized.
The table is flanked by a set that recreates the 15th Century Italian tempera painting. Directed by Tabernacle pianist Carolyn Lothian, the pose changes as each disciple comes to life to talk about his relationship to Jesus and explain why his particular attitude is portrayed in the famous image.
Finally, Judas leaves the scene to betray Jesus and the remaining disciples serve the audience a unique remembrance of that last supper.
The drama is free (an offering is received) and has become a treasured Holy Week experience for Ocean City visitors and residents since it was first staged in the spring of 2011.
Also during Holy Week, the Ministerium presents a service of worship on Good Friday, noon to 3:00 pm, at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. Local clergy present a meditation on the words of Christ from the cross: Father Steve Connors, Rev. Paul Jerkins, Rev. Terry Lothian, Father Allen Lovell, Rev. Dr. Larry Oksten, Rev. Marcia Stanford, Pastor Gene Wilkins.
On Sunday morning, the Ministerium and Ecumenical Council sponsor the Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 am in the Music Pier.
Rev. Dr. Larry Oksten is the speaker, with music by the young soprano soloist Treasa Hayes, pianist Jeff Seals, trumpeters David Seals and Dominic Scalfara, and guitarist Lee Martin.
Arrive early to catch the actual sunrise at 6:11 am that day.