The Gazette of Ocean City

Local executive leads Heart Walk in South Jersey

David Robbins Jr., senior vice president of SJI, president of SJI Utilities and president of South Jersey Gas, named chair of the American Heart Association Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk.

 Erin Boyle

Robbinsville — The American Heart Association recently announced David Robbins, Jr., senior vice president of SJI, president of SJI Utilities and president of South Jersey Gas, will serve as chair of the 2019 Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 18 in Ocean City.

The Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk, locally sponsored by The Heart Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, NJM Insurance Group and SJI, brings hundreds of South Jersey families, organizations and businesses together annually for a fun-filled, cardiovascular wellness event.

As chair of the event, Robbins will manage a volunteer executive leadership team whose mission is to recruit businesses, community groups and individual walkers while helping raise $400,000 to support the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world on longer, healthier lives.

“My family and I know firsthand the impact of the American Heart Association’s work, having a child born with multiple heart defects and who today, some 20 years later, leads a healthy and fulfilling life," said Robbins. "The American Heart Association’s research and resources provide critical support to help all live a heart-healthy life. I’m humbled and honored to support their efforts as the 2019 Chairman of the Southern NJ Spring Heart Walk."

Heart Walks are the signature community events for the American Heart Association’s Healthy For GoodTM movement, which encourages Americans to lead healthier lives by delivering science-based recommendations, tools, tips and motivation to build healthier behaviors. The walk also raises funds to support the fight against heart disease and stroke – our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 leading causes of death. Held in more than 300 communities nationwide, the Heart Walk is designed to promote physical activity and heart-healthy living through a fun environment that’s rewarding for the entire family.

Four key areas ground the Healthy For GoodTM movement—Eat Smart, Add Color, Move More and Be Well. Unfortunately, about one in three adults participate in NO leisure time physical activity. Getting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, and improved mental health and mood. According to one study, just 25 minutes of brisk walking a day can add up to seven years of life expectancy. In fact, for the average person in their 50s and 60s, moderate exercise could reduce the risk of dying from a heart attack by half.

As senior vice president of SJI, president of SJI Utilities and president of South Jersey Gas, Robbins oversees the strategic plans of the businesses while advancing its mission and values rooted in its commitment to customers, employees and shareholders. Further supporting SJI's corporate mission, as chair of the Southern New Jersey Spring Walk, David serves as an ambassador for heart-healthy living, creating a culture of health across the communities where South Jersey Gas operates.

To learn how you can join Robbins at the American Heart Association Southern New Jersey Spring Heart Walk, go to SNJSpringHW.org or call 609-223-3731.

