In recognition of National Police Week in May, Fusion Healthcare Solutions founder Mark Rubino and his brother Louis gave back to Ocean City's first responders by donating critical Personal Protection Equipment to the Ocean City Police Department as they prepare for the Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore.
Captain Charles Simonson and Sergeant Patrick Walsh of the Ocean City Police Department, along with Lieutenant Pat Randles, received the donation Friday, May 15.
The donation of the exclusive Microbe Safety Masks, 3-ply Disposable Face Masks and hand pump sanitizers was made in memory of the Rubino family’s late grandparents, Albert and Margaret Porreca, who were a part of the Ocean City community for more than 60 years.
Mark Rubino and his family go back four generations of summering at Ocean City and Louis Rubino still retains their grandparent’s home on the north end of the island. Other Porreca family members reside year round in the resort. More information about Fusion Healthcare Solutions PPE can be found at www.FusionPPE.com or call 800-991-5977.
