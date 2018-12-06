Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Mark Soifer releases 10th book of poetry

OCEAN CITY — Vineland poet and former Ocean City Public Relations Director Mark Soifer has released his 10th book of poetry, ”Pair of Dice Lost,” a book that features 111 poems all illustrated by nationally acclaimed artist Jerome Lukas.

“The thing that makes this book different and more interesting is that it is completely illustrated and includes various forms of poetry: the long four-page title poem, "Concrete Poetry" which is verse that takes the shape of its subject; "Nonsense Poems"; "Through The Window Poems," written while looking out of the second story window of my house; "Nature Poems" and more," Soifer said.

Here is a short one, first printed in the op-ed pages of the New York Times and later reprinted in “Reader’s Digest“: "WEEDS: No Matter How often / I level this weed / It returns with the rain / As if there is need / To remind men who sever / Life’s delicate String / That destruction is never / A permanent thing."

There are poems about Ocean City, where Soifer worked for 45 years as public relations director, and much more.

"Pair of Dice Lost" is available for $15 at SunRose Books in Ocean City and from the author. Call 856-691-7535. The author will mail books postage free, or deliver them if not available near you. The books will also be sold soon at more locations. Call for additional information.

