The beloved orange, googly-eyed mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers will be in Ocean City next week as part of the professional hockey team’s Community Caravan tour.
Gritty will appear between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center on the beach block of Sixth Street, city officials announced Friday.
The Flyers Community Caravan is a new initiative developed to grow the sport and support active lifestyles for youths across the greater Philadelphia area.
Each stop of the Caravan’s schedule includes an inflatable rink hosting alumni-run clinics and shoot-arounds, inflatable games and activities, tailgate games, a bungee run and interaction with Flyers Ice Girls and Fun Patrol members.
The first half hour of the Caravan will be reserved for participants in Ocean City Recreation Department morning programs. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will be free and open to fans of all ages.
Flyers alumni are scheduled to attend and sign autographs.
— Claire Lowe