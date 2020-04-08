OCEAN CITY — Any young woman who is interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old.
The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will be crowned Miss Night in Venice and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice.
Local philanthropic organizations interested in being considered to benefit from the Miss Night in Venice Pageant this year should send a letter to the Miss Night in Venice Committee, P.O Box 433, Ocean City, NJ 08226.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.