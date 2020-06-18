OCEAN CITY — Members of the Miss Night in Venice Committee recently met at the home of Chair Pat Gillian to finalize plans for the competition.
During the meeting, entrants met with Gillian and committee members Maryann Jones, Cathy Finnegan, Nancy Ely, Collette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin, Susan Cox and Sharon Capizzi. Sue Doll was absent.
Contestants had publicity photos taken by Don and Carol Kravitz and received their Miss NIV T-shirts to wear when soliciting donations. This year a major portion of the proceeds will benefit the OCHS After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the Ocean City Food Cupboard.
The contestant having the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss Night in Venice on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Preceding the ceremonies at 6:15 PM contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street.
The queen, along with all contestants, will reign over the City's Night in Venice Boat Parade on Saturday, July 18.
Picture: Pat Gillian, Sharon Capizzi, Nancy Ely, Cathy Finnegan, Collette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin, Maryann Jones and Susan Cox pose for a picture around the pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.