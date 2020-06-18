OCEAN CITY — Members of the Miss Night in Venice Committee recently met at the home of Chair Pat Gillian to finalize plans for the competition.

During the meeting, entrants met with Gillian and committee members Maryann Jones, Cathy Finnegan, Nancy Ely, Collette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin, Susan Cox and Sharon Capizzi. Sue Doll was absent.

Contestants had publicity photos taken by Don and Carol Kravitz and received their Miss NIV T-shirts to wear when soliciting donations. This year a major portion of the proceeds will benefit the OCHS After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and the Ocean City Food Cupboard.

The contestant having the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss Night in Venice on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Preceding the ceremonies at 6:15 PM contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street.

The queen, along with all contestants, will reign over the City's Night in Venice Boat Parade on Saturday, July 18.

Picture: Pat Gillian, Sharon Capizzi, Nancy Ely, Cathy Finnegan, Collette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin, Maryann Jones and Susan Cox pose for a picture around the pool.

