The Gazette of Ocean City

Miss Night in Venice Committee preps contestants

061319_goc_missniv

Miss Night in Venice Committee members, from left, seated, Sue Doll, Pat Gillian and Cathy Finnegan; and, standing, Susan Cox, Kathy Lavin, Colette Gabriel, Nancy Ely and May Ann Jones pose for a picture. Missing from the picture are Maribeth Neall and Sharon Capizzi.

 Cathy Finnegan / submitted

Members of the Miss Night in Venice Committee met at the home of Pat Gillian to finalize plans for the upcoming event.

During the meeting, entrants met with the committee chaired by Pat Gillian and committee members Maryann Jones, Sue Doll, Cathy Finnegan, Nancy Ely, Colette Gabriel, Kathy Lavin and Susan Cox.

Contestants had publicity photos taken by Don and Carol Kravitz and picked up containers donated by Johnson's Popcorn for collecting donations. Contestants received Miss Night in Venice T-shirts and baseball caps they will wear in the Cedar Beach 4th of July Parade.

Sponsored by area businesses, the thirteen contestants will solicit donations throughout the community. This year, a major portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and an American Legion post.

The aspirant having the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss Night in Venice on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle on Wednesday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. Preceding the ceremonies, at 5:30 p.m., contestants, along with former Night in Venice queens, will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street.

The queen, along with all contestants, will reign over the City's Night in Venice boat parade on Saturday, July 13.

