OCEAN CITY — Following a parade on the Boardwalk Wednesday night, July 10, Miss Night in Venice was crowned on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle. Thirteen contestants collected more than $25,000 to benefit the Ocean City High School After Prom, HERO Campaign and American Legion Post 524. Brooke Powell, sponsored by Viking Yachts, was crowned Miss Night in Venice 2019 by Miss Night in Venice 2018 Madison Haydinger. The first runner-up was Gianna DiFelice, sponsored by Shrivers; second runner-up was Christine Paulson, sponsored by Johnson's Popcorn; third runner-up was Meredith Moon, sponsored by Boyar's Market, and fourth runner-up was Kirsten Zoellner, sponsored by Ocean City Water Park. Former Misses Night in Venice rode in the parade and were introduced on stage before the crowning.
