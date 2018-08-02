080218_goc_missniv 1
Miss Night in Venice 2018 Madison Haydinger, center, with first runner-up Devon Graf, Miss Night in Venice 2017 Lindsey Moppert, second runner-up Gabriella DiMarco and fourth runner-up Abby Brennan.

 Cathy Finnegan / provided

OCEAN CITY — Madison Haydinger is your new Miss Night in Venice.

Haydinger was crowned Wednesday night by Miss Night in Venice 2017 Lindsey Moppert at the Ocean City Tabernacle following a parade on the Boardwalk.

Twelve contestants collected more than $71,000 to benefit the Ocean City High School After Prom, Sunshine Foundation and Ocean City Food Cupboard.

Haydinger was sponsored by Uncle Bill's Pancake House. First runner-up was Devon Graf, sponsored by Gabriel Building Group; second runner-up was Gabriella DiMarco, sponsored by Fox Realty; third runner-up was Chloe Prettyman, sponsored by Johnson's Popcorn; and fourth runner-up was Abby Brennan, sponsored by Grace Realty.

