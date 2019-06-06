Miss Ocean City Pageant seeks contestants

OCEAN CITY — The search to find the next Miss Ocean City has begun with the announcement of the application process for interested contestants.
To be eligible to compete, young women must be between the ages of 16 and 22 and attend or have graduated from Ocean City High School or have parents who own property in Ocean City or a sending district to Ocean City High School (including Sea Isle City and Upper Township).
Miss Ocean City 2020 will be crowned on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Contestants will compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, poise and on-stage question.
For an application or additional information, email Ocean City Special Events Coordinator Michael Hartman at mhartman@ocnj.us. Applications also can be obtained from the Welcome Center at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.