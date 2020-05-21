On Friday, May 15, the United States Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary will kick off National Safe Boating Week. The Coast Guard Auxiliary has approved a URL for each of the days between Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 25. Below, each of the topics are listed with the appropriate date.
Friday, May 15
Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day
Saturday, May 16
Vessel safety check program from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Sunday, May 17
“About Boating Safely” classes.
Monday, May 18
Paddlecrafts
Tuesday, May 19
Navigation rules are the “rules of the road” for all those on the water.
Wednesday, May 20
Knots
Thursday, May 21
Being prepared for all weather conditions is of vital importance.
Friday, May 22
Boating under the influence (BUI)
Saturday, May 23
One of our cornerstone missions is marine and environmental safety.
Sunday, May 24
Float plans can be a map for the @USCG in an emergency situation.
Monday, May 25
Today we would like to share information about our organization, @USCGA
For more more information, go to USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
