National Voter Registration Day is September 24. The League of Women Voters of Cape May County will have a representative at the Ocean City Public Library lecture hall, 1735 Simpson Ave. from 4 to 7 p.m. to answer questions about voting in New Jersey and to provide voter registration forms and applications for a vote by mail ballot.
To be eligible to vote in New Jersey, you must be registered at least 21 days before any election in which you wish to cast a ballot. If you are eligible to vote and have not yet registered, this is an excellent opportunity to do so. Please contact Steve at stevewajda@gmail.com with questions.
