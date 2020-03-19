The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for Saturday, May 30.

This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities. The tournament will feature $1,200 in cash prizes ($500 for first) and 12 noncash prizes.

A free awards banquet will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township at end of event.

Categories this year:

• Heaviest fluke, $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third

• Junior angler fluke, kids 14 and younger, $100 prize

• Heaviest bluefish, $100 prize

• $100 door prize

To request a registration form or for more information, e-mail BrutusBoy6665@aol.com or text email address to 609-513-6219.

Starting April 10, registration forms can be picked up in the Somers Point-Ocean City area at local bait and tackle shops and businesses.

Load comments