OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors is proud to announce it is beginning its 100th year of service to the community.

On Dec. 19, 1920, a group of 24 residents, including three women, met in the Commissioners' Chamber of City Hall to hold the first official meeting of the Ocean City Real Estate Board, having been granted a charter Sept. 30, 1920, by the National Association of Real Estate Boards.

Some of those members included names associated with the founders of Ocean City, namely three women with the last name of “Lake”: Caroline, Marion and Estella Lake.

Fast forwarding to the year 2020, the Ocean City Board of Realtors, the only such board in New Jersey whose geographic jurisdiction is limited to one city, celebrates 100 years of continuously serving the citizens, property owners and guests of our resort. Its membership consists of 27 officers and more than 500 members.

For more information, contact Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.

