OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors has begun its Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and more. Donations will be collected now through Feb. 29 and will be used to share some love during this Valentine month.
The Food Is Love, Share Some Love winter food drive will collect nonperishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as ShopRite gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office of the Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., or call the office at 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Here is a brief list of some of the items the food cupboard has identified as in need of:
• Microwaveable items: Hormel meals, rice and cup of soup
• Canned meats: tuna, corn beef hash, Spam, Dinty Moore stew etc
• Canned vegetables, cans of soup, cans of pork and beans
• Canned ravioli, spaghetti O’s
• Cereal and individual packets of dry milk
• Jelly, peanut butter, juice, Jell-O/pudding mix, crackers, rice
• Liquid laundry detergent, 48-ounce size
• Dish detergent, paper towels, toilet Paper
• Shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste
• Shop Rite gift cards
“Post holidays, the cupboard needs to be replenished, we encourage our Realtor family, friends and neighbors to donate items for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard that will 'Share Some Love' this winter for families in need” said Gloria Votta, chair of the community services committee of the Ocean City Board of Realtors.
For more information, contact Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.
