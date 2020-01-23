OCEAN CITY — U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 81 will offer the About Boating Safety one-day course on multiple dates during 2020.
Classes will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Eighth Street and Central Avenue in Ocean City. The courses will run 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the course is $60 which includes lunch and training materials.
Dates for the classes are as follows:
• March 21
• April 25
• May 16
• June 6
• June 27
• July 25
About Boating Safety is the auxiliary’s basic safe boating class. New Jersey law requires all operators of power boats complete an approved boating safety class as a requirement for obtaining a New Jersey Boating Safety Certificate. The course will provide the knowledge necessary to obtain that certification, without the need to study before the class, and will include the proctored exam.
Course topics will include an introduction to boating, boating law, vessel safety equipment, safe boating, navigation, mishaps and emergencies.
Class sizes are limited. To enroll or for further information, call 609-399-4299.
